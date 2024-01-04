US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri&#39;s assassination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

In the wake of the arrival of the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, to Tel Aviv, explosions reverberated in Metula along the border with Lebanon.

The northern region is witnessing unprecedented Israeli military movements, bolstered by the reinforcement of warplanes, signaling preparedness for potential security escalation that could spark a war between Lebanon and Israel, despite both sides expressing reluctance to engage in conflict.

Hochstein's talks come just hours after the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of Hezbollah. These discussions are part of broader efforts to prevent escalation between Lebanon and Israel and to advance diplomatic resolutions.

Meanwhile, Israel is grappling with the aftermath of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Wednesday speech, with evaluations ongoing. Mossad chief Aharon Haliva reiterated the pursuit of individuals deemed terrorists, spanning from Gaza to Iran.

As rocket launches from Lebanon towards northern Israeli towns persist and an apparent response to al-Arouri's assassination remains elusive, Israeli officials are engaged in a sterile debate.

Some advocate waiting for a substantial strike from Lebanon before responding, while others support the declaration of war by the Israeli army, irrespective of Hochstein's potential diplomatic agreement.

Israel's strategy involves penetrating deep into Lebanon while refraining from immediate escalation—a game plan that experts, military, and security officials consider an unprecedented move granting Israel operational freedom in Beirut for the first time since the Second Lebanon War.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

US

Diplomatic

Efforts

Lebanon

Israel

Saleh al-Arouri

Assassination

LBCI Next
Diverse political and sectarian unity: The funeral procession of Saleh al-Arouri
Terror attacks shake Iran: Hundreds of casualties in two explosions near Soleimani's tomb
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

China accepts WTO fishery subsidy accord

LBCI
World News
2024-01-01

Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

'Defiance amid tragedy': Hamas vows to continue resistance following Al-Arouri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

'Defiance amid tragedy': Hamas vows to continue resistance following Al-Arouri's assassination

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More