In the wake of the arrival of the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, to Tel Aviv, explosions reverberated in Metula along the border with Lebanon.



The northern region is witnessing unprecedented Israeli military movements, bolstered by the reinforcement of warplanes, signaling preparedness for potential security escalation that could spark a war between Lebanon and Israel, despite both sides expressing reluctance to engage in conflict.



Hochstein's talks come just hours after the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of Hezbollah. These discussions are part of broader efforts to prevent escalation between Lebanon and Israel and to advance diplomatic resolutions.



Meanwhile, Israel is grappling with the aftermath of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Wednesday speech, with evaluations ongoing. Mossad chief Aharon Haliva reiterated the pursuit of individuals deemed terrorists, spanning from Gaza to Iran.



As rocket launches from Lebanon towards northern Israeli towns persist and an apparent response to al-Arouri's assassination remains elusive, Israeli officials are engaged in a sterile debate.



Some advocate waiting for a substantial strike from Lebanon before responding, while others support the declaration of war by the Israeli army, irrespective of Hochstein's potential diplomatic agreement.



Israel's strategy involves penetrating deep into Lebanon while refraining from immediate escalation—a game plan that experts, military, and security officials consider an unprecedented move granting Israel operational freedom in Beirut for the first time since the Second Lebanon War.