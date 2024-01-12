Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively

Beware, Lebanese citizens! Car theft gangs are now predominantly active in the theft of these types of cars:

- Kia

- Hyundai

Unlike other cars with a security system, these two types lack the immobilizer device that turns off the car's electricity as soon as it moves away from its owner.



The device can be installed in any car at a cost not exceeding $50. Therefore, all citizens who own cars vulnerable to theft must install these devices to help reduce car theft crimes.

This as the rate of car theft decreased by 4.65% between 2022 and 2023, according to the Internal Security Forces.

While car thefts have decreased relatively, it is not enough. Security forces' statistics reveal an overall decrease in major crimes during the past year:



Home and store burglaries decreased by 33.89%.

Homicides decreased by 10.73%.

Snatching incidents decreased by 37.58%.

This decline is firstly attributed to the prompt detection of crimes by the security forces despite the difficult economic situation that led to a collapse in military salaries.

The second reason is the daily reports from citizens that reach the police stations, leading to the arrest of thieves, especially regarding crimes such as document and car snatching or murder.

Therefore, reporting incidents has reduced the rates of crimes related to snatching, theft, or murder.