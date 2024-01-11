Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

In a Wednesday evening session, the Israeli Cabinet found itself grappling with two key challenges in the aftermath of the Gaza war, one concerning a prisoner exchange deal and the other the absence of a clear military plan for battle in Gaza.



During the meeting, Mossad chief David Barnea, who participated after returning from Egypt leading an Israeli delegation, presented an Egyptian proposal for a prisoner exchange deal. Another proposal from Qatar, facilitated by the United States, was also laid before the Cabinet.



Both deals involve an extended ceasefire leading to the cessation of hostilities in exchange for the return of prisoners, with the condition of Hamas' withdrawal from the sector.



However, Israel desires to continue the deal in the manner of previous agreements, ensuring the continuation of the war and revealing a significant gap between the parties.



Addressing the two proposals, a spokesperson highlighted the complexities and contradictions embedded in the presented options.



The second dilemma revolves around the nature and continuation of the fighting in Gaza, revealing a deep divide among decision-makers. There is no agreed-upon plan regarding the timing and nature of the battle.



Complicating the discussion further, reservist soldiers voiced their outcry against the ambiguity surrounding the continuation of the war. The army acknowledged the severity and difficulty of battles in Gaza, prompting the Chief of Staff to meet with soldiers and stress the need for their engagement not only in Gaza but also in Lebanon.



Amid ongoing protests from the Israeli public and families of prisoners over the lack of a prisoner deal, decision-makers are faced with prioritizing between the deal and halting the fighting.



The divide deepened with Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz declaring the immediate priority to be the release of all hostages, interacting with the families of prisoners, and holding decision-makers responsible for their fate in captivity.



The families demanded an immediate ceasefire as a priority over the war in Gaza.



As internal divisions intensify and the army struggles to achieve significant gains in the fourth month of the war, with failed attempts to rescue 24 hostages, there is a mixed sense of optimism tinged with concern.



The concern revolves around the possibility of a prisoner deal against the stubbornness of the Prime Minister and his coalition ministers to prolong the war for political and personal objectives, a decision that Israelis fear will exact a high price.