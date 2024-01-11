Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11 | 11:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

In a Wednesday evening session, the Israeli Cabinet found itself grappling with two key challenges in the aftermath of the Gaza war, one concerning a prisoner exchange deal and the other the absence of a clear military plan for battle in Gaza.

During the meeting, Mossad chief David Barnea, who participated after returning from Egypt leading an Israeli delegation, presented an Egyptian proposal for a prisoner exchange deal. Another proposal from Qatar, facilitated by the United States, was also laid before the Cabinet.

Both deals involve an extended ceasefire leading to the cessation of hostilities in exchange for the return of prisoners, with the condition of Hamas' withdrawal from the sector.

However, Israel desires to continue the deal in the manner of previous agreements, ensuring the continuation of the war and revealing a significant gap between the parties.

Addressing the two proposals, a spokesperson highlighted the complexities and contradictions embedded in the presented options.

The second dilemma revolves around the nature and continuation of the fighting in Gaza, revealing a deep divide among decision-makers. There is no agreed-upon plan regarding the timing and nature of the battle.

Complicating the discussion further, reservist soldiers voiced their outcry against the ambiguity surrounding the continuation of the war. The army acknowledged the severity and difficulty of battles in Gaza, prompting the Chief of Staff to meet with soldiers and stress the need for their engagement not only in Gaza but also in Lebanon.

Amid ongoing protests from the Israeli public and families of prisoners over the lack of a prisoner deal, decision-makers are faced with prioritizing between the deal and halting the fighting.

The divide deepened with Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz declaring the immediate priority to be the release of all hostages, interacting with the families of prisoners, and holding decision-makers responsible for their fate in captivity.

The families demanded an immediate ceasefire as a priority over the war in Gaza.

As internal divisions intensify and the army struggles to achieve significant gains in the fourth month of the war, with failed attempts to rescue 24 hostages, there is a mixed sense of optimism tinged with concern.

The concern revolves around the possibility of a prisoner deal against the stubbornness of the Prime Minister and his coalition ministers to prolong the war for political and personal objectives, a decision that Israelis fear will exact a high price.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Gaza

Aftermath

Israeli

Cabinet

Dilemmas

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

Prolonged

War

LBCI Next
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15

Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Ceasefire extension challenge: Israeli War Cabinet weighs options amid prisoner exchange dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-10

Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More