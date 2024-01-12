News
The Ongoing Struggle: Military Appointments Remain Unsettled in Government Sessions
2024-01-12 | 08:53
From year to year and from one government session to another... The file of military appointments remains unresolved.
This item was absent from the agenda and discussions in the first cabinet session for this new year. However, it was mentioned in the opening remarks of the Prime Minister.
The file of the Chief of Staff, which recently shifted between Benchai and Clemenceau, will be revisited next Monday in the anticipated meeting between the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and the former leader of the Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in Clemenceau.
Political consensus on appointing Brigadier General Hassan Aoude as Chief of Staff, with the blessing of the Maronite Patriarch, and on appointing Brigadier General Riad Alam as Director-General, with the approval of Ain el-Tineh, has not been reached for the Inspection General.
Caretaker Minister of Defense Maurice Slim suggested appointing Brigadier General Mikhail Nabhane, the current head of the military chamber at the Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, Army Commander Joseph Aoun endorsed the name of Brigadier General Fadi Makhoul, bringing the matter back to square one, especially since appointments in the cabinet are made based on the defense minister's proposal, and the matter still requires consensus.
Will Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati wait until the deadline on January 15th, and what if there is no agreement on the name of the Catholic member? Will the cabinet appoint only the Chief of Staff without the other two members?
