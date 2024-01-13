Economic strain: Israel expels Palestinian workers

2024-01-13 | 11:49
Economic strain: Israel expels Palestinian workers
2min
Economic strain: Israel expels Palestinian workers

Israel has expelled thousands of Palestinian workers engaged in various sectors, including construction, agriculture, food, and services, intensifying its economic warfare alongside the ongoing military and political war with the Palestinians.

Since October 7, Israel's war against the Palestinians has not been limited to military and political fronts but has also taken an economic toll.

Beyond targeting economic and civilian service facilities in Gaza, Israel simultaneously revoked all work permits for Palestinian laborers from the West Bank and Gaza.

Approximately 153,000 Palestinians from the West Bank and 25,000 from Gaza were employed in Israeli facilities within Israel and settlements, constituting nearly 20% of the total Palestinian workforce.

According to statistics from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, these workers contributed approximately $3 billion annually to the Palestinian economy, accounting for nearly 15% of the available national income.

Israeli authorities exercise control over the fragile and fundamentally limited Palestinian economy not only through Palestinian labor but also through levies and taxes on goods entering the Palestinian territories. These tariffs, collected by Israel, form a crucial part of the revenue for the Palestinian National Authority and the Palestinian Treasury, facilitating salary disbursements.

The absence of Palestinian labor inflicts further losses on Israel, disrupting the productivity of vital sectors.

However, safeguarding Israel's security remains the top priority for the Jewish state.

Consequently, Israel has begun exploring the employment of foreign workers from various nationalities to prevent the re-entry of Palestinians into the Israeli labor market.

