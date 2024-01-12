For the first time, Israel is in front of the International Court of Justice. After all the evidence presented by South Africa against it on charges of committing genocide, Israel's response has come.



Just as Pretoria relied on solid evidence, the Israeli legal team adopted the same approach, accusing South Africa of distorting and omitting the truth.



Israel said it has been a victim since October 7 and that it is responding to what it has been subjected to, defending its citizens and exerting pressure to return its hostages. In this context, Israel defended itself as if it were the one facing genocide.



The question remains: Did Israel manage to respond to everything South Africa proved with evidence?



The second hearing ended with Israel's legal team requesting the International Court of Justice to reject South Africa's lawsuit and dismiss the requested provisional measures.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa stated that Israel failed to present evidence refuting his country's accusations.



The focus is now on the court's response this month and on Israel's actions on the ground after all this international pressure.