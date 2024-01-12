Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-12 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Second Hearing: Israel&#39;s bid to dismiss South Africa&#39;s lawsuit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

For the first time, Israel is in front of the International Court of Justice. After all the evidence presented by South Africa against it on charges of committing genocide, Israel's response has come.

Just as Pretoria relied on solid evidence, the Israeli legal team adopted the same approach, accusing South Africa of distorting and omitting the truth.

Israel said it has been a victim since October 7 and that it is responding to what it has been subjected to, defending its citizens and exerting pressure to return its hostages. In this context, Israel defended itself as if it were the one facing genocide.

The question remains: Did Israel manage to respond to everything South Africa proved with evidence?

The second hearing ended with Israel's legal team requesting the International Court of Justice to reject South Africa's lawsuit and dismiss the requested provisional measures.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa stated that Israel failed to present evidence refuting his country's accusations.

The focus is now on the court's response this month and on Israel's actions on the ground after all this international pressure.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hearing

Israel

South Africa

Lawsuit

International Court Of Justice

Gaza

Genocide

Accusations

War

LBCI Next
The Ongoing Struggle: Military Appointments Remain Unsettled in Government Sessions
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11

The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
World News
2024-01-11

UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel

LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes and 'genocide'

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:53

The Ongoing Struggle: Military Appointments Remain Unsettled in Government Sessions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Fadlallah meets Mikati: The government is committed to full compensation for Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Truce in Gaza prolonged for two days with unchanged conditions: Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson

LBCI
World News
03:17

France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively

LBCI
World News
04:13

ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed

LBCI
Middle East News
03:50

Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:24

Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More