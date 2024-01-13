Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

On the eve of the 100th day of the Gaza war, Israel acknowledges a shift in its military approach, with officials conceding that the initial goal of eradicating Hamas may not be achievable.



Simultaneously, Hezbollah's continued war of depletion in the north prompts internal debates in Israel on the necessity of diplomatic solutions.



On the northern front, estimates suggest that Hezbollah will persist in its attrition strategy, targeting sensitive Israeli military and strategic sites using drones.



Despite growing calls for a diplomatic resolution within Israel, the home front command urges residents within three and a half kilometers of the Lebanese border to return home within two weeks, a proposition met with refusal as locals demand the establishment of a buffer zone at the very least.



In the south, Israeli ground forces withdrew from Gaza, signaling a reduction in ground operations despite recent airstrikes and the massacres committed by the Air Force during the last 24 hours.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hints at a potential deal involving medication for Israeli prisoners in exchange for increased humanitarian aid and medicines for Gaza residents, laying the groundwork for a potential prisoner exchange.



Amid the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the ground battle, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant rushes to Gaza to assess the situation, announcing that the military will remain in the region, particularly in Khan Yunis, revealing images of tunnels where prisoners were reportedly held.



As Netanyahu and Gallant engage in a public power struggle, security, and political figures place their bets on the families of prisoners near the Gaza border, anticipating that their actions may determine the endgame of the war.



On the 100th day, the Israeli Cabinet contemplates how to navigate developments on both the northern and southern fronts, seeking a resolution that ensures a prisoner deal in Gaza and a diplomatic agreement in the north, all while awaiting the International Court's decision, which is expected to influence Israeli leadership decisions across various fronts.