Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties

2024-01-15 | 12:37
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties
2min
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties

Usually, any phone conversation ends with "bye." However, the last call on December 23rd between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden concluded with the latter saying, "This conversation is over," and he hung up. Since then, there has been no communication between the two leaders.

If anything, this signals that relations between Tel Aviv and Washington are not going well. It is worth noting that the US National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, downplayed the significance of the decline in communications between the US president and the Israeli prime minister.

According to Axios, there are disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv on several points regarding the Israeli war on Gaza, including the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the post-war phase. Differences in perspectives between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government come amid Washington's impression that the financial and moral cost of the war has become burdensome.

Biden, who is preparing for the elections at the end of this year, is facing pressure in the US street, particularly from Islamic and Arab communities that have sent him a message urging him to stop supporting Israel in its war on Gaza. 

They reminded him that his administration's stance had damaged his standing among Islamic and Arab communities in America, which were among his staunch supporters.

In conclusion, Biden's patience towards Israeli leaders is running out, according to Axios. Will the US take action and stop its support for Israel?
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

US

Biden

Netanyahu

Gaza

War

Palestine

Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
