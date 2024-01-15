US sources revealed that the response to Amos Hochstein's mission to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came from the Secretary-General of the Party, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who rejected it in the south before it occurred in Gaza.



This is what the party's allies considered: Nasrallah, through his words, only renewed the call for a ceasefire starting in Gaza, and it was not a call for war.



Following this statement, observers believe that the US envoy's mission is ongoing, focusing first on the ceasefire and later on two phases: implementing Resolution 1701 and addressing reservations along the Blue Line.



The sources reveal that the US envoy did not delve into details on these issues, nor did he propose any suggestions regarding, for example, point B1 at Rosh Hanikra.



He generally spoke about proposals related to Resolution 1701, which remained pending until after the ceasefire.



The information further discloses that the US side hopes to achieve a de-escalation in the south as the Israelis begin the third phase of their war on Gaza.



However, the Lebanese side asked Hochstein for clarifications at this stage.



In turn, the US sought explanations related to Hezbollah's concept of a ceasefire.



The initial response to the Lebanese clarification is that the Israelis cannot explicitly declare a ceasefire and may have different formulations. The crucial point remains in what will be implemented on the ground.



What formulations are we talking about?



Observers point out that Resolution 1701, for example, did not speak about a ceasefire after the July 2006 war but rather about a complete cessation of hostilities.



These hostilities have indeed ceased for 18 years, with daily violations of the resolution, especially by the Israeli side.



Will there be any similar formulation in Gaza that Hezbollah accepts, or will Israel not stop military operations, as it announced it would resort to more special operations in the third phase, possibly involving assassinations?