Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-14 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war
In a time of escalating internal and external pressures on Israel to cease the war and release prisoners from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli leadership has opened a new battle around the common Philadelphia axis between Gaza and Egypt.
Israel informed the Egyptians of its plan to control the axis to prevent weapon smuggling, with the understanding that the axis would be closed later.
Israeli Cabinet Minister Avi Dichter clarified that the plan aligns with the situation in the West Bank and Jordan, where Israeli control is complete at all border points, even upon entry of Palestinians into Jordan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leading the stance against halting the fighting to ensure a prisoner deal, argued that ensuring Israel's security requires achieving the war's objectives first.
This sparked widespread popular anger, which has manifested in continuous protests since Saturday evening in Tel Aviv.
Netanyahu's statements also angered residents of the north after discussing border security and achievements against Hezbollah.
Despite Netanyahu's statements, Israelis woke up on Sunday to news of four infiltrators from Lebanon reaching the Shebaa Farms, where a confrontation with an Israeli military unit occurred. The Israeli army reported that all four were killed, and weapons and combat equipment were seized from them.
Moreover, security tensions continued in this area after the massive explosion in Haifa Bay, causing confusion and fear after talks of a missile falling in the region.
However, officials quickly denied this, stating that the explosion was internal without clarifying the circumstances.
Amid these developments, several rockets fell in the town of Yuval in the north and the Galilee region, causing injuries to Israelis and damaging infrastructure.
While northern residents intensified their campaign against Netanyahu and the army, security and military officials warned against getting into a wide-ranging war with Lebanon before ending the Gaza war and called for keeping the mission in the hands of the United States.
Facing the ongoing Israeli dilemma between waiting for a diplomatic solution or launching a large-scale military operation against Lebanon to secure the northern borders, a poll conducted by the Geocartography Research Institute for Israel Hayom showed that sixty-nine percent of Israelis prefer a war against Lebanon.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, sixty-four percent of Israelis doubt the army's ability to eliminate Hamas and bring prisoners back from the Strip.
