Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11 | 14:08
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Tensions between the United States and Israel have reached a new high following President Joe Biden's warning to Israel regarding potential missteps in Gaza, prompting a response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The exchange highlights the absence of clear red lines imposed by Washington on Tel Aviv, aside from some pressure to protect civilians and secure aid delivery.
Netanyahu wasted no time firing back, drawing his red lines for the US administration.
This public confrontation has sparked concern among Israeli officials, who are divided between worries over the ongoing war in Gaza and fears that Netanyahu's policies may harm not only Israel but also its national security.
Responding to questions about whether the assault on Rafah constitutes a red line for the US administration, Biden stated, "There are red lines; another 30,000 Palestinians cannot die."
This statement coincided with Israel's insistence on the necessity of an operation in Rafah, even as the Cabinet has yet to present a plan to evacuate 1.4 million Palestinians from the area.
In his response, Netanyahu dismantled the principle of a two-state solution, declaring that the majority of Israelis are against the establishment of a Palestinian state. This has intensified criticism from the international community and within the US against the American president.
The Israeli prime minister seeks to secure a political future amid Biden's upcoming election and Netanyahu's bid to extend the term of his current government.
However, Netanyahu's rhetoric has also extended to the northern front, with renewed threats of an attack on Lebanon if diplomatic efforts fail. The Cabinet convened on Sunday evening to discuss security developments with Lebanon.
The timing of the approval of an Israeli port in Cyprus was no coincidence, reflecting preemptive measures against potential Hezbollah attacks on Haifa, home to commercial ports and oil refineries.
Biden
Warning
Gaza
Implications
US
Israel
Relations
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Learn More