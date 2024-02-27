Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support

2024-02-27 | 14:17
Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel&#39;s war stand has &#39;wide&#39; US support
Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had consistently resisted pressure to end the Gaza war prematurely and that this stand has popular US support that "will help us continue the campaign until total victory" over Hamas.

In a statement billed as his response to remarks by US President Joe Biden that warned against Israel's hard-right government losing international backing, Netanyahu noted a poll that found 82 percent of Americans support Israel over Hamas.

