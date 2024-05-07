Rising Influence of Chinese Electric Cars: Market Disruption and Trade Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-07 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rising Influence of Chinese Electric Cars: Market Disruption and Trade Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Rising Influence of Chinese Electric Cars: Market Disruption and Trade Tensions

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
How do you feel about a car that displays emojis and plays music to engage pedestrians on the road?

And what are your thoughts on this new vehicle, hailed by a Chinese company as one of the most luxurious models, boasting cutting-edge technology and features at a price of just $20,000—less than half the cost of an average electric car in America?

China is aiming to disrupt the dominance of US and European luxury brands, known for their higher quality, by rapidly expanding its share of the global electric vehicle market with competitively priced offerings. Chinese electric cars now account for about 60% of new electric vehicle sales, largely due to strong government support for the sector.

This surge in Chinese electric car imports has raised concerns in Western countries like the United States and the European Union, which have experienced a sevenfold increase in these imports over the past three years.
 
Therefore, the European Commission is investigating the legality of Chinese government support and market flooding, and is considering imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports of electric cars to protect its industry.
 
This issue is one of the main goals of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who emphasized the importance of having fair trade rules.

Currently, Chinese electric cars are subject to a 10% tax in the European market, while European cars face a 15% tax in the Chinese market. For comparison, the tariff imposed by the United States on these Chinese cars is 27.5%.
 
There remains a fundamental issue facing the European investigation into imposing additional tariffs, and that is the divisions within the European Union, particularly between France and Germany.

While France supports the investigations, German car manufacturing companies, which heavily rely on the Chinese market for sales, oppose them, fearing any retaliatory Chinese action that could impact their sales.
 

News Bulletin Reports

China

Electric Car

Trade

Market

Economy

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-13

Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israeli Military Operation in Rafah: Cross-Border Conflict and Humanitarian Impact

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06

Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-31

Iraq seeks solutions against drugs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-29

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35

Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15

Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More