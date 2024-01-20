Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official

Smoke rose from the Mezzeh neighborhood west of Damascus on Saturday morning, caused by an Israeli airstrike, according to Syria. 

However, the strike targeted a four-story building up close, causing casualties. This building is located in an area housing security and military headquarters, embassies, UN organizations, and residences of prominent Palestinian leaders.

But who was the target? Was it the Islamic Jihad movement or pro-Iranian leaders? The representative of the Islamic Jihad movement in Syria confirmed that all of the movement's members in Damascus are safe and that the attack did not hit any of the movement's offices.

Later, it was revealed that the target was the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which announced in a statement the assassination of four of its military advisors in the Israeli strike without providing additional details. It later disclosed their names, including Hujjat al-Islam Omidvar, also known as Haji Sadiq, according to Iranian media.

So, who is he? He is an intelligence official in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria. 

Haji Sadiq is considered the mastermind behind attacks against US forces in Syria, as reported by The Washington Post last year. 

He was tasked with escalating attacks against US forces and reportedly played a role in sending unidentified elements to scout and capture reconnaissance photos of the routes used by US forces in northern and eastern Syria.

In the end, what is the objective of this airstrike? Is it part of a response to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's attack on Erbil targeting Mossad-affiliated centers?

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Syria

LBCI Next
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Syria's state media report 'likely Israeli attack' on residential building in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-30

Syrian Ministry of Defense: Israel launched an airstrike on Aleppo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:20

Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:31

Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:14

The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-18

Foreign Minister cites economic reasons for Syrian migration in talks with head of Cyprus' intelligence service

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:31

Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More