Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official
2024-01-20 | 09:59
Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official
Smoke rose from the Mezzeh neighborhood west of Damascus on Saturday morning, caused by an Israeli airstrike, according to Syria.
However, the strike targeted a four-story building up close, causing casualties. This building is located in an area housing security and military headquarters, embassies, UN organizations, and residences of prominent Palestinian leaders.
But who was the target? Was it the Islamic Jihad movement or pro-Iranian leaders? The representative of the Islamic Jihad movement in Syria confirmed that all of the movement's members in Damascus are safe and that the attack did not hit any of the movement's offices.
Later, it was revealed that the target was the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which announced in a statement the assassination of four of its military advisors in the Israeli strike without providing additional details. It later disclosed their names, including Hujjat al-Islam Omidvar, also known as Haji Sadiq, according to Iranian media.
So, who is he? He is an intelligence official in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Syria.
Haji Sadiq is considered the mastermind behind attacks against US forces in Syria, as reported by The Washington Post last year.
He was tasked with escalating attacks against US forces and reportedly played a role in sending unidentified elements to scout and capture reconnaissance photos of the routes used by US forces in northern and eastern Syria.
In the end, what is the objective of this airstrike? Is it part of a response to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's attack on Erbil targeting Mossad-affiliated centers?
Next
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
Previous
Syria's state media report 'likely Israeli attack' on residential building in Damascus
Syria's state media report 'likely Israeli attack' on residential building in Damascus
2024-01-02
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
2024-01-02
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
2023-12-30
Syrian Ministry of Defense: Israel launched an airstrike on Aleppo
Syrian Ministry of Defense: Israel launched an airstrike on Aleppo
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
2023-09-27
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
2024-01-18
Foreign Minister cites economic reasons for Syrian migration in talks with head of Cyprus' intelligence service
Foreign Minister cites economic reasons for Syrian migration in talks with head of Cyprus' intelligence service
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
03:06
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
