Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again highlighted the Philadelphia Axis, the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, emphasizing Israel's control and potential closure.

What is the Philadelphia Axis?



The Israeli codename for the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, stretching 14 kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the Karm Abou Salem crossing in the east, connecting Gaza to Israeli territories in the Strip's envelope.



The Camp David Peace Agreement signed in 1979 between Israel and Egypt dictated the deployment of Israeli forces along the Palestinian side of the border strip. When Israel controlled Gaza, the Israeli military effectively governed this area.



However, Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, handing it over to the Palestinian Authority, including the Philadelphia Axis.





Why is there renewed talk about Israeli control and the potential closure of this axis after seventeen years?



Simply put, if Israel regains control, it will dominate the entire Gaza border, including the concerns about tunnels along the border with Egypt.



Gaza has five crossings, four on the Israeli border and under its control: Erez or Beit Hanoun, Karm Abou Salem, Sofa, and Karni. Rafah, the crossing on the border with Egypt and the sole outlet for Hamas and Gazans remains outside the authority's control.



Will Netanyahu proceed with his plan and escalate against the Egyptians to control the axis, especially since any Israeli presence at Gaza's border with Egypt must comply with an agreement with Egyptian authorities under the peace treaty? Otherwise, it would be a violation of the treaty.



Thus, will Netanyahu open a battle against Cairo?