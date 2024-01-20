The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel&#39;s Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again highlighted the Philadelphia Axis, the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, emphasizing Israel's control and potential closure.
What is the Philadelphia Axis?

The Israeli codename for the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, stretching 14 kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the Karm Abou Salem crossing in the east, connecting Gaza to Israeli territories in the Strip's envelope.

The Camp David Peace Agreement signed in 1979 between Israel and Egypt dictated the deployment of Israeli forces along the Palestinian side of the border strip. When Israel controlled Gaza, the Israeli military effectively governed this area. 

However, Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, handing it over to the Palestinian Authority, including the Philadelphia Axis.


Why is there renewed talk about Israeli control and the potential closure of this axis after seventeen years?

Simply put, if Israel regains control, it will dominate the entire Gaza border, including the concerns about tunnels along the border with Egypt.

Gaza has five crossings, four on the Israeli border and under its control: Erez or Beit Hanoun, Karm Abou Salem, Sofa, and Karni. Rafah, the crossing on the border with Egypt and the sole outlet for Hamas and Gazans remains outside the authority's control.

Will Netanyahu proceed with his plan and escalate against the Egyptians to control the axis, especially since any Israeli presence at Gaza's border with Egypt must comply with an agreement with Egyptian authorities under the peace treaty? Otherwise, it would be a violation of the treaty.

Thus, will Netanyahu open a battle against Cairo?
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

Egypt

LBCI Next
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

Egypt denies Israeli request to observe buffer zone with Gaza: Reuters sources

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
02:02

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
01:37

Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

The Philadelphi Corridor: Will Netanyahu open a new battle front with Cairo?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

COP28: The link between climate change and health

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More