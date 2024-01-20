News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again highlighted the Philadelphia Axis, the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, emphasizing Israel's control and potential closure.
What is the Philadelphia Axis?
The Israeli codename for the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, stretching 14 kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the Karm Abou Salem crossing in the east, connecting Gaza to Israeli territories in the Strip's envelope.
The Camp David Peace Agreement signed in 1979 between Israel and Egypt dictated the deployment of Israeli forces along the Palestinian side of the border strip. When Israel controlled Gaza, the Israeli military effectively governed this area.
However, Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, handing it over to the Palestinian Authority, including the Philadelphia Axis.
Why is there renewed talk about Israeli control and the potential closure of this axis after seventeen years?
Simply put, if Israel regains control, it will dominate the entire Gaza border, including the concerns about tunnels along the border with Egypt.
Gaza has five crossings, four on the Israeli border and under its control: Erez or Beit Hanoun, Karm Abou Salem, Sofa, and Karni. Rafah, the crossing on the border with Egypt and the sole outlet for Hamas and Gazans remains outside the authority's control.
Will Netanyahu proceed with his plan and escalate against the Egyptians to control the axis, especially since any Israeli presence at Gaza's border with Egypt must comply with an agreement with Egyptian authorities under the peace treaty? Otherwise, it would be a violation of the treaty.
Thus, will Netanyahu open a battle against Cairo?
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Gaza
Egypt
Next
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Egypt denies Israeli request to observe buffer zone with Gaza: Reuters sources
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Egypt denies Israeli request to observe buffer zone with Gaza: Reuters sources
0
Middle East News
04:27
Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
04:27
Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Middle East News
02:02
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Middle East News
02:02
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
01:37
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
Middle East News
01:37
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
The Philadelphi Corridor: Will Netanyahu open a new battle front with Cairo?
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
The Philadelphi Corridor: Will Netanyahu open a new battle front with Cairo?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
Middle East News
2023-10-09
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
0
Middle East News
03:30
Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus
Middle East News
03:30
Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03
COP28: The link between climate change and health
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03
COP28: The link between climate change and health
0
Middle East News
2024-01-13
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
Middle East News
2024-01-13
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:12
The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks
Lebanon News
11:12
The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks
2
Middle East News
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
Middle East News
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
3
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
5
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
7
Lebanon News
12:49
Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy
Lebanon News
12:49
Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy
8
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More