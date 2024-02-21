Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza

World News
2024-02-21 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza

The British Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Britain and Jordan airdropped four tons of aid, including medicines, fuel, and food, to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza.

The Jordanian Air Force delivered the aid funded by the United Kingdom.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Britain

Jordan

Aid

Tal Al-Hawa Hospital

Gaza

LBCI Next
China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-06

Jordan and the Netherlands deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-21

Jordan: Failure to adopt resolution facilitating aid delivery to Gaza reflects double standards in international law application

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:00

Russia's Supreme Court upholds barring of anti-war presidential candidate, Boris Nadezhdin

LBCI
World News
13:27

Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
12:19

Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war

LBCI
World News
11:56

Pop superstar Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-21

Fire breaks out at Russia's Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-06

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More