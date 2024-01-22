News
Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22 | 11:50
Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate
Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee countries in Lebanon are set to hold a meeting in Beirut this week, aiming to reach a unified stance on the presidential deadlock after none of the proposed candidates by political factions have been able to secure a breakthrough.
In this context, the sources suggest that the French prefer, for example, separating the issue of the presidency from the situation on the southern front.
Meanwhile, other parties in the Quintet Committee believe that the separation of the two issues has become nearly impossible, especially with Hezbollah currently engaged in the ongoing conflict in the south.
Following the ambassadors' meeting, they will embark on discussions with Lebanese officials and leaders to discuss how to navigate out of this "impasse."
The focus of this initiative will be to decide on the third option without delving into specific names.
Simultaneously, as Quintet Committee ambassadors move to Beirut, French Presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is heading to Riyadh and Doha, where he will meet with officials in both countries before heading to Lebanon in the second or third week of February.
In light of these facts, the meeting between Saudi Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari and Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani drew attention, involving discussions on the Lebanese situation and the regional context.
Some sources confirmed that this meeting aligns with the Quintet Committee's moves in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Quintet Committee
Beirut
Presidential
Stalemate
Hezbollah
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Riyadh
Doha
Walid Al-Bukhari
Mojtaba Amani
Next
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Previous
