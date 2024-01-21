Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

2024-01-21 | 12:31
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
2min
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Israel, amidst its daily airstrikes on southern regions, has expanded the scope of its targets, reaching further into Lebanese territories.

Following the tragic death of engineer Ali Hadraj, known as Abbas, a new attack on Kafra in Bint Jbeil district was reported.

The Israeli military targeted a Kia vehicle near an army checkpoint in Kafra. The attack ignited a fire, resulting in the death of Fadel Salman Chaar from Nabatieh al-Fawqa, who was accompanying an individual affiliated with Hezbollah.

The airstrike also hit a Rapid vehicle passing at the moment of the attack, along with another car carrying two women. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment along with other wounded individuals.

According to sources, the intended target in Kafra was a prominent Hezbollah leader, whose identity remains undisclosed.

The Israeli surveillance observed the targeted vehicle, but the leader was not inside at the time of the strike.

Israeli media hastily declared the assassination of a senior Hezbollah official following the incident, a claim that has not been substantiated.

