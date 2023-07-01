Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Spain's EU presidency

World News
2023-07-01 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Spain&#39;s EU presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Spain's EU presidency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he arrived in Kyiv early Saturday to meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky as Spain kicked off its presidency of the European Union.

"In Kyiv already. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the council of the European Union to be in Ukraine" with its president, Sanchez wrote on his official Twitter account, saying he would convey "all of Europe's solidarity".

"We will keep supporting the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe," added Sanchez, who announced the visit during an EU summit on Thursday, saying the aim was to demonstrate the EU's "unfaltering support" for Kyiv as it battles the Russian invasion.

Ukraine received EU candidacy status a year ago and is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.



AFP
 

World News

Sanchez

PM

Ukraine

Kyiv

Spain

EU

Presidency

LBCI Next
AU force in Somalia completes first phase of drawdown
Death toll from Kenya road disaster reaches 49
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

EU chief says bloc needs reforms to take in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:43

Rwandans 'prisoners in their own country': Rusesabagina

LBCI
World News
05:56

Rebels attacked Chinese convoy in Myanmar: junta

LBCI
World News
05:50

AU force in Somalia completes first phase of drawdown

LBCI
World News
04:35

Death toll from Kenya road disaster reaches 49

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:43

Rwandans 'prisoners in their own country': Rusesabagina

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
17:21

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More