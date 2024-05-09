The Origins of Anti-Semitism: Tracing the Concept of Semitism

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Anti-Semitism, as we know it, is used to refer to behaviors, attitudes, and decisions that are hostile towards Jews, and it is also frequently used by those opposed to Israel. But what is the basis of this term?



The concept of Semitism was coined in the late 18th century by a German historian named August Ludwig von Schlözer to classify a group of similar languages. It is derived from "Shem," one of Noah's sons, inspired by the Old Testament in the Bible.



Subsequently, this concept and term gained more circulation, and in the 19th century, "Semitic" became a term applied to any people speaking one of the languages classified as Semitic. These peoples include Arabs, Jews, some Ethiopians, Syriacs, and in ancient times, Akkadians, Canaanites, Phoenicians, Hebrews, Aramaeans, among others. In short, according to this classification, all these peoples are Semitic.



However, the question is why the term anti-Semitism has become associated specifically with Jews and sometimes narrowly with Israelis?



The term anti-Semitism was coined in 1879 by the German writer Wilhelm Marr to specifically refer to "scientific" opposition, rather than "religious" opposition, to Jews, but it generally applies to all forms of hatred towards the Jewish people.



As anti-Semitism evolved, particularly in Europe, the term became more widespread, leading up to modern history, especially after the Holocaust and World War II, when anti-Semitism became a crime in some countries, including Germany, which faced greater pressure to compensate Jews for the violations committed by Hitler.



Ultimately, in academic circles, the term Semitism is no longer used.

In politics, however, the term anti-Semitism persists, but there is also a significant confusion between opposition to Zionism, which is a political movement that established Israel, and anti-Semitism, which pertains to religious and ethnic hatred.



Israel has exploited this confusion to its advantage to conceal its crimes. Criticism of Israel and its crimes against Palestinian civilians is now often lumped into the category of anti-Semitism, which are entirely different matters.