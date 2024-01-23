News
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
The highlights of the discussions between Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and Saudi Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari include both parties emphasizing the need for a speedy resolution of the presidential deadlock, especially given the current events in the region.
They see it as the only way to ensure stability and initiate reforms to address political and economic challenges. Importantly, there is a convergence of views between the Quintet Committee and Berri regarding not linking efforts to elect the president with the situation in Gaza.
These bilateral talks followed the supposed meeting of the ambassadors of the five countries involved in the Lebanese file in Ain el-Tineh on Tuesday.
Observers of the Quintet Committee's work suggest that the aim of postponing the meeting is to reach an understanding among the Saudi, Egyptian, Qatari, French, and US ambassadors on broad issues that they will collectively present to Lebanese leaders.
This is to be done regardless of any differences that may arise. The Egyptian ambassador, Alaa Moussa, denied any disagreements, attributing the meeting's delay to the scheduling conflicts of some ambassadors. He mentioned an upcoming meeting followed by their promised actions, emphasizing the necessity of not linking the presidential election to other issues.
The movement of the Quintet ambassadors is accompanied by activity kept under wraps by Qatari envoy Jassim al-Thani-Abu Fahd. This will be followed by the expected visit of French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut in early February after his consultations with officials in Riyadh and Doha on the Lebanese file.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Presidency
Learn More