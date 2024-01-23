Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon

The highlights of the discussions between Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and Saudi Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari include both parties emphasizing the need for a speedy resolution of the presidential deadlock, especially given the current events in the region. 

They see it as the only way to ensure stability and initiate reforms to address political and economic challenges. Importantly, there is a convergence of views between the Quintet Committee and Berri regarding not linking efforts to elect the president with the situation in Gaza.

These bilateral talks followed the supposed meeting of the ambassadors of the five countries involved in the Lebanese file in Ain el-Tineh on Tuesday. 

Observers of the Quintet Committee's work suggest that the aim of postponing the meeting is to reach an understanding among the Saudi, Egyptian, Qatari, French, and US ambassadors on broad issues that they will collectively present to Lebanese leaders.

This is to be done regardless of any differences that may arise. The Egyptian ambassador, Alaa Moussa, denied any disagreements, attributing the meeting's delay to the scheduling conflicts of some ambassadors. He mentioned an upcoming meeting followed by their promised actions, emphasizing the necessity of not linking the presidential election to other issues.

The movement of the Quintet ambassadors is accompanied by activity kept under wraps by Qatari envoy Jassim al-Thani-Abu Fahd. This will be followed by the expected visit of French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut in early February after his consultations with officials in Riyadh and Doha on the Lebanese file.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Presidency

LBCI Next
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:51

Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20

The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More