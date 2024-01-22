Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity

With every pivotal event in Lebanon, sectarian considerations come to the forefront.

Sectarian interests often take precedence over government formation and filling key positions, particularly in top-tier roles within institutions and public administrations.

However, the accurate measure lies in the decisions made by the government.

During the tenure of the former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Riad Salameh, government support policies contributed to the financial collapse, leading to an unprecedented surge in the exchange rate, stabilizing around LBP 89,000 per US dollar. Despite these policies, the BDL failed to contain the crisis.

Salameh's term ended, and his Shiite deputy assumed office after negotiations with the Prime Minister halted the subsidy policy, including payments to Electricite du Liban (EDL) for purchasing fuel for industries.

In collaboration with the Finance Ministry, measures were implemented to stabilize the exchange rate.

This was not due to the sectarian background of Salameh, Maronite, or his successor, Mansouri, Shiite, but rather because the government acknowledged an inevitable and substantial collapse. The BDL continued its operations regardless of its leadership.

Similarly, the General Security remained unaffected by the appointment of Brigadier Elias Baysari, a Maronite, as its head, succeeding Major General Abbas Ibrahim, a Shiite, who remained the general director for 12 years.

The security institution continued its functions, issuing tenders for biometric passports, processing requests to regularize the status of Arab and foreign nationals, and maintaining a focus on the Syrian refugee file. The General Security obtained data on the displaced persons and is evaluating it in preparation for voluntary return.

These two examples reveal that the country's functionality is independent of the sects of those in power.

Sectarian affiliation often serves as a distraction, while the effectiveness of institutions is better evaluated based on the competence of their employees and leaders and their ability to sustain themselves beyond the personalization of positions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Sectarian

Influence

Lebanon

Institutional

Integrity

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-26

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-07

Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

LBCI
Sports News
12:19

Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1

LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Red Sea alternatives: Impact of regional tensions on trade routes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-04

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Middle East News
02:02

Massive explosion sound heard in industrial town in Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More