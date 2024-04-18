Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

2024-04-18 | 12:26
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Wassim Mansouri, has not reported any new developments regarding Lebanon to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, officials at the IMF remain in a state of anticipation, hoping that Lebanon will enact the reform laws that will ultimately lead to an agreement on a recovery plan.

Reform laws are seen as the pathway to a final agreement with the IMF. Restructuring the banking sector and recovering deposits after clarifying responsibilities and figures could lead to a final agreement with the IMF.

The initial agreement was reached in April 2022 and involved assistance worth $3 billion.

Mansouri expanded his meetings to include officials at the US Treasury Department. He relayed their statement that Lebanese banks are committed to international standards in combating terrorism financing and money laundering and that the green light is still in place for correspondent banks to deal with them.

Mansouri conveyed their message, including that the Americans are also willing to assist in further measures to enhance anti-money laundering measures, counter-terrorism financing, and reduce the cash economy.

Nonetheless, they are still awaiting an active role from the Lebanese judiciary in pursuing those involved in money laundering and terrorism financing, a step that has not been taken as effectively as needed so far.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Economic

Crisis

IMF

Lebanon

Reforms

