Navigating Peace: Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-06 | 11:25
Navigating Peace: Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Regional Tensions
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
At the northern front, Israeli concerns escalated, not only after the failure of US adviser Amos Hochstein's efforts in his recent tour, according to Israeli indicators, but also what Israelis consider a new challenge, the most difficult since the beginning of the war.
The army has acknowledged the difficulty of operating in the border area after Hezbollah's use of precision anti-tank missiles with a range of up to ten kilometers, described by an Israeli report as the most dangerous challenges that make it difficult for the Israeli army to ensure border security and consequently prevent the return of residents.
The northern front has become a source of concern for Israeli parties calling for caution in dealing with Lebanon before ending the Gaza war. At the same time, Minister Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insists on his threats from the northern front after meeting Hochstein.
Amid Israelis' conviction of Hochstein's unsuccessful efforts, who, according to Israel, awaits positive progress for his recent proposal presented in a written document and not yet responded to by Israel, anxiety mounts a few days before Ramadan from the southern front towards Gaza, where US, Qatari, and Egyptian efforts are being made to achieve a ceasefire for at least the first week of the month, after negotiations in Cairo reached a deadlock.
Mediators sent a message to Tel Aviv urging it not to take steps in Gaza, Jerusalem, and the West Bank that could lead to security escalation on all fronts provided that the efforts succeed in reaching a ceasefire for a week.
The Israeli Cabinet of War discussed Wednesday evening how to deal with the possibility of the deal efforts failing during Ramadan.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet has requested that Netanyahu expand the powers of the negotiating delegation, while leaked positions of security officials hold Netanyahu responsible for obstructing the deal.
According to a senior official, Hamas has made several concessions in recent weeks in exchange for Israel not making any concessions.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Netanyahu
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
