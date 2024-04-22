News
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-22 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's desire to avoid an escalation in the Middle East and to stand up to Iran's efforts to de-stabilise the region, in a phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, said Macron's office.
The French presidency added that Macron also reiterated to Netanyahu that France wanted an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and that France was working on trying to ease tensions from clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Emmanuel Macron
Middle East
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Lebanon
