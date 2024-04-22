Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

2024-04-22 | 10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's desire to avoid an escalation in the Middle East and to stand up to Iran's efforts to de-stabilise the region, in a phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, said Macron's office.

The French presidency added that Macron also reiterated to Netanyahu that France wanted an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and that France was working on trying to ease tensions from clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Emmanuel Macron

Middle East

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Lebanon

