A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws

Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 04:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws

The president of the Parents' committees at Catholic Schools in Keserwan and Jbeil, Rafic Fakhry, affirmed that they, as parents, raised the slogan that "it is the right of the teacher to take his right."

He pointed out that "the educational level in Lebanon has been affected recently because the teacher does not receive his right."

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "The Union of Parents' Committees has never participated in any legislation, law, or decision made for educational detainees."

Fakhry added, "Laws always come down on us like a parachute, and we find out about them through the media."

He stressed that they will not accept any more amendments to the laws from now on and that there will be no new regulations without them being the last to know as parents.

Lebanon News

Parents

Education

Laws

Lebanon

Rafic Fakhry

Keserwan

Jbeil

LBCI Next
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Iranian delegation withdraws from the COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

LBCI
Middle East News
05:23

Israeli army says investigating soldier on the death of a Palestinian detainee in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More