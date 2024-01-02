News
A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws
Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 04:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws
The president of the Parents' committees at Catholic Schools in Keserwan and Jbeil, Rafic Fakhry, affirmed that they, as parents, raised the slogan that "it is the right of the teacher to take his right."
He pointed out that "the educational level in Lebanon has been affected recently because the teacher does not receive his right."
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "The Union of Parents' Committees has never participated in any legislation, law, or decision made for educational detainees."
Fakhry added, "Laws always come down on us like a parachute, and we find out about them through the media."
He stressed that they will not accept any more amendments to the laws from now on and that there will be no new regulations without them being the last to know as parents.
Lebanon News
Parents
Education
Laws
Lebanon
Rafic Fakhry
Keserwan
Jbeil
