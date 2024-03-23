News
The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-23 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In contrast to the efforts in Qatar to advance towards a hostage exchange agreement, it was revealed that Israel is considering a demand included in the second phase of the deal, aimed at accelerating negotiations.
In this demand, Tel Aviv pledges not to assassinate senior Hamas leaders if they agree to leave the Gaza Strip in exchange for an agreement that stipulates the disarmament of the strip and the return of all hostages and bodies.
This discussion comes at the peak of internal movements in Tel Aviv, Washington, and within the international community against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who continues to challenge the United States, especially regarding the issue of invading Rafah.
All eyes are now on Cabinet member Benny Gantz, who outperforms Netanyahu in opinion polls and leaves positive impressions among Israelis. The latest was his meeting with Antony Blinken.
On the other hand, there are the families of the prisoners who sent a message to US President Joe Biden, signed by six hundred Israelis, asking for his support in confronting Netanyahu's stubbornness as they prepare for a widespread protest campaign calling for the government's resignation and early elections.
In response, ministers supportive of Netanyahu emphasize the importance of defeating Hamas, regardless of division and government threats.
Meanwhile, former military officials refute claims of victory in Gaza. Until a glimmer of hope from Qatar, the Cabinet intensifies its talks ahead of an Israeli delegation's trip to Washington next week.
While the United States tries to convince Israeli officials to adopt its position rejecting the invasion of Rafah, where one point four million Palestinians reside, it is still unclear how and where they will be evacuated.
Israel
Plalestine
