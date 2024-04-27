Judge accuses seven Kurds in France of financing the Kurdistan Workers' Party

On Friday, the investigating judge specialized in counterterrorism cases filed charges against seven Kurds suspected of financing the Kurdistan Workers' Party from Paris.



According to a source familiar with the case, these men, aged between thirty and sixty, are accused of forming a terrorist criminal gang, financing terrorism, and extortion linked to a terrorist gang, according to what the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office told Agence France-Presse.



They have all been placed under judicial supervision, contrary to the request of the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.



Lawyer Sophiane Ben Ali, who is defending one of them, praised the judge's "appropriate decision."



Ankara and its Western allies classify the Kurdistan Workers' Party as a "terrorist" organization.



AFP