Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



After six months of ongoing fighting, the United States declared from the Security Council: "We want a ceasefire," linking its demand to the release of Israeli prisoners.



However, a lot changed quickly, and the case today is no longer similar to the past situation.



Previous draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire were rejected by the United States, as evidenced by today's response with both Russia and China vetoing the resolution, utilizing their right to veto, in addition to Algeria's rejection and support from the remaining 11 members, with one member abstaining from voting.



Why did Algeria reject it?



According to its UN representative, the resolution does not condemn the Israeli enemy for its massacres, noting that Algeria previously submitted a resolution to stop the ceasefire, which was thwarted by an American veto.



China and Russia responded to the veto with a veto. Israel continues its war on what remains of the Strip, with Gaza residents caught between siege and hostilities.