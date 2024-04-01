News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey elections: Erdogan's party suffers setback
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Turkey elections: Erdogan's party suffers setback
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced a political earthquake as the results of the local elections unfolded, marking a significant setback for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
After a year of grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters, Erdogan confronted the seismic tremors of the local elections and their outcomes.
Despite intensified efforts by Erdogan and his party to reclaim major cities lost to the opposition in 2019, the results revealed a historic failure. The main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), secured 37% of the votes alone, compared to the 35% garnered by the AKP-led alliance.
The pivotal aspect of the results was the opposition's retention of control over major cities and the addition of new victories. In Istanbul, Erdogan suffered a significant blow as the CHP candidate, incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, retained his position with nearly 51% of the votes, defeating the young candidate of the ruling party, Murat Kurum, who secured only 40%.
Similarly, Ankara dashed Erdogan's hopes as the opposition candidate won by nearly 60%, while the ruling party's candidate trailed with approximately 32% of the votes. The surprise was further compounded by the opposition's victory in Izmir, where their candidate secured 48% against the AKP candidate.
Apart from losing most coastal cities like Bursa, Antalya, and Mersin, the AKP witnessed the opposition's dominance spreading to cities with Kurdish majorities.
Sporting a sportsmanlike spirit, Erdogan accepted his electoral defeat, appearing on the balcony of the ruling party's headquarters in Ankara, considering the results a victory for Turkish democracy and the country.
Following the opposition's significant win, Turkish stocks surged on Monday, while the lira experienced a slight decline. The lira rebounded from its record lows against the dollar prior to the elections.
These local election results open the door to wide-ranging questions about Turkey and its political future after over two decades of AKP rule.
Will Erdogan and his party seek constitutional amendments to enable early elections to recalibrate their position for the upcoming presidential cycle in four years?
Can the opposition unify its ranks to confront these attempts?
These are questions that will shape the days ahead.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Turkey
Elections
Erdogan
Party
Setback
Next
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:24
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
Middle East News
00:24
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
0
Middle East News
2024-03-31
One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey's municipal elections
Middle East News
2024-03-31
One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey's municipal elections
0
Middle East News
2024-03-31
First polling centers in Turkey's municipal elections opened: AFP
Middle East News
2024-03-31
First polling centers in Turkey's municipal elections opened: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Hamas' demands vs. Israeli threats: Netanyahu's tough stand and internal pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Hamas' demands vs. Israeli threats: Netanyahu's tough stand and internal pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
0
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
2
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
3
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
4
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
5
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More