Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel once again struck deep into Syrian territory, with this security development has shaken the Iranian presence in Damascus.



An Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital, completely destroying it. The consulate was adjacent to the residence of Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, who was unharmed, along with his family.



Conflicting reports emerged immediately after the strike, with Reuters identifying the target as Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander in the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon. Zahedi was reportedly holding a meeting with the Islamic Jihad movement in Damascus.



According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the bombing resulted in the death of everyone inside the building.



Israeli broadcasting authority reported that the Israeli military waited for the departure of the Iranian consul before targeting Mohammad Reza Zahedi, indicating that this operation was a message to Hezbollah.



Zahedi, formerly commander of the Iranian Air Force and then ground forces, was responsible for coordinating between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and allied factions in Syria and Lebanon. He was the top commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, residing in Beirut, and was known by his military alias, Hassan al-Mahdi.



Following the targeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited the embassy building and contacted his Iranian counterpart, expressing solidarity and condemnation of the attack.