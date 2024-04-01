Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel once again struck deep into Syrian territory, with this security development has shaken the Iranian presence in Damascus.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital, completely destroying it. The consulate was adjacent to the residence of Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, who was unharmed, along with his family.

Conflicting reports emerged immediately after the strike, with Reuters identifying the target as Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander in the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon. Zahedi was reportedly holding a meeting with the Islamic Jihad movement in Damascus.

According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the bombing resulted in the death of everyone inside the building.

Israeli broadcasting authority reported that the Israeli military waited for the departure of the Iranian consul before targeting Mohammad Reza Zahedi, indicating that this operation was a message to Hezbollah.

Zahedi, formerly commander of the Iranian Air Force and then ground forces, was responsible for coordinating between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and allied factions in Syria and Lebanon. He was the top commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, residing in Beirut, and was known by his military alias, Hassan al-Mahdi.

Following the targeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited the embassy building and contacted his Iranian counterpart, expressing solidarity and condemnation of the attack.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iranian

Presence

Syria

Israel

Attacks

Damascus

IRGC

Commander

LBCI Next
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-02

Israeli strike on Damascus kills IRGC advisor, Iranian media says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Turkey elections: Erdogan's party suffers setback

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Hamas' demands vs. Israeli threats: Netanyahu's tough stand and internal pressures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
World News
03:52

Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More