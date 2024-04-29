Brink of a breakthrough: Riyadh emerges as global focal point for Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The world's attention has turned to Riyadh as a hub for intense diplomatic activity and unprecedented momentum toward brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza.



This is evidenced by the presence of foreign ministers from the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Arab nations, and the European Union's top diplomat.



Starting his seventh tour in the region from the Saudi capital, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also visit Jordan and Israel. He held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, before participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Riyadh.



Naturally, the Gaza war dominated discussions, stemming from developments in ceasefire negotiations and their details.



Positions related to this ceasefire agreement coincided with the opening of the normalization file between Saudi Arabia and Israel, a topic discussed by the American minister with the Saudi side. He announced that a normalization agreement was imminent, similar to the US-Saudi bilateral security agreement.



Saudi Arabia's condition for normalizing relations with Israel is progress towards the two-state solution.



Bin Farhan stated that a clear and credible path must be established to establish a Palestinian state.



Britain, intervening by sending its foreign minister to Riyadh, linked the two-state solution to the departure of Hamas leadership and those responsible for the October 7 attack from Gaza.



The European Union is seeking recognition of a Palestinian state, with several EU member states expected to do so by the end of May, according to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also present in Riyadh.



On the sidelines of the WEF, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers met with the US Secretary of State, emphasizing the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.



Another session brought together foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, along with the US minister, to discuss proposals for a Gaza ceasefire and the form of governance in the territory after the war.



Efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip were the focus of a meeting between representatives from Arab, Islamic, and European countries.



The future of Gaza, with all its complexities, stands prominently before world representatives in Riyadh.



Is the matter on the brink of a breakthrough, leading to a ceasefire in the upcoming days?