News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brink of a breakthrough: Riyadh emerges as global focal point for Gaza ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Brink of a breakthrough: Riyadh emerges as global focal point for Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The world's attention has turned to Riyadh as a hub for intense diplomatic activity and unprecedented momentum toward brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
This is evidenced by the presence of foreign ministers from the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Arab nations, and the European Union's top diplomat.
Starting his seventh tour in the region from the Saudi capital, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also visit Jordan and Israel. He held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, before participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Riyadh.
Naturally, the Gaza war dominated discussions, stemming from developments in ceasefire negotiations and their details.
Positions related to this ceasefire agreement coincided with the opening of the normalization file between Saudi Arabia and Israel, a topic discussed by the American minister with the Saudi side. He announced that a normalization agreement was imminent, similar to the US-Saudi bilateral security agreement.
Saudi Arabia's condition for normalizing relations with Israel is progress towards the two-state solution.
Bin Farhan stated that a clear and credible path must be established to establish a Palestinian state.
Britain, intervening by sending its foreign minister to Riyadh, linked the two-state solution to the departure of Hamas leadership and those responsible for the October 7 attack from Gaza.
The European Union is seeking recognition of a Palestinian state, with several EU member states expected to do so by the end of May, according to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also present in Riyadh.
On the sidelines of the WEF, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers met with the US Secretary of State, emphasizing the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
Another session brought together foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, along with the US minister, to discuss proposals for a Gaza ceasefire and the form of governance in the territory after the war.
Efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip were the focus of a meeting between representatives from Arab, Islamic, and European countries.
The future of Gaza, with all its complexities, stands prominently before world representatives in Riyadh.
Is the matter on the brink of a breakthrough, leading to a ceasefire in the upcoming days?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Breakthrough
Riyadh
Global
Focal
Point
Gaza
Ceasefire
Negotiations
Next
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-08
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
2024-03-08
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Hamas' conditions for ceasefire: A closer look at Gaza negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Southern Border Evacuation: Israeli Precautions Amidst Escalating Tensions
0
World News
2023-09-01
China seeks to ‘enhance mutual trust’ with Vatican
World News
2023-09-01
China seeks to ‘enhance mutual trust’ with Vatican
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
0
Middle East News
2024-04-26
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
Middle East News
2024-04-26
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail
Lebanon News
05:55
Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail
4
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
7
Middle East News
07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
Middle East News
07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More