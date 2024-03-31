Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Protests in Tel Aviv streets reached on Saturday night a peak unprecedented in Israel against the government and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since October 7th.

Thousands demanded a comprehensive and immediate hostage exchange deal that would bring back 134 Israeli captives held by Hamas, half of whom are estimated to have been killed during the war.

Scenes of attacks on protesters from the families of prisoners escalated the issue of prisoner negotiations since Sunday morning to the highest levels. Meanwhile, a professional delegation from the Mossad and Shin Bet headed to Cairo to discuss a new proposal put forward by mediators.

Public and familial concerns over prisoners come amidst increasing pressure from the US and the unveiling of a list of demands sent by the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown, to the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Hertzi Halevi, including conditions before invading Rafah, which Israelis consider hindrances delaying the operation. These conditions include:

• Ensuring the evacuation of 1.4 million Palestinians.

• Closing the borders with Egypt.

• Utilizing surveillance technology, including surveillance cameras and sensors.

• Isolating and besieging the city of Rafah by land and sea, followed by targeted attacks against specific targets based on intelligence.

• Establishing a joint intelligence operations room between the United States and Israel to coordinate military operations in Rafah.

Halevi, on his part, threatened to continue operations in the al-Shifa Hospital and other areas.

As for the Israeli delegation that arrived in Cairo on Sunday, its discussions will focus on two points:

The first, agreed upon by Israel, involves releasing Palestinian security prisoners who were rearrested after being released during the Gilad Shalit deal, in exchange for the return of the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

The second revolves around agreements regarding the corridor dividing the Gaza Strip into two parts. Hamas insists on canceling it and the departure of the Israeli army from the area, which Israel rejects, as it works on limiting the number of Gazans returning daily from the southern part of the Strip to the north.