News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Two years have passed since Lebanon signed the initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This move was anticipated to usher in a phase of economic recovery, restoring confidence, investments, and employment opportunities in the country.
However, the anticipated progress remains elusive, with zero reforms and zero advancement, drawing a fresh warning from the European Union mission: either implement reforms in line with the IMF agreement or brace for continued crises.
Why does the ruling authority prefer crises over an agreement with the IMF? Why does it favor a crumbling economy over reforms?
Since the onset of the banking crisis four years ago, cash transactions outside the banks have significantly increased, constituting nearly half of the country's economy, 45.7%, compared to around 14% in 2020. This surge has facilitated money laundering operations, arms trading, and other illicit activities because cash transactions evade control, unlike bank transfers subject to international oversight.
This has also led to the growth of unofficial money exchangers and unlicensed money transfer companies that are not under the Banque du Liban's (BDL) supervision.
Just as the banking sector reform is unsuitable for the authorities, so is the reform of state sectors, such as closing illegal crossings and imposing controls on maritime and aerial ports. These steps would eradicate smuggling operations and cut off resources to parties controlling these administrations.
According to the IMF, customs evasion through legal ports and crossings costs the state $800 million annually.
For instance, the electricity sector remains unreformed, enabling the evasion of bill payments and supporting the generator mafia, which includes affiliates of powerful figures.
Similar challenges confront the reforms needed to address inflation within public sector positions, potentially jeopardizing the popularity of the ruling factions in elections.
Moreover, reforms related to lifting bank secrecy and enhancing transparency and accountability could expose corruption among politicians.
Nonetheless, the IMF in June last year held the political class responsible for obstructing reforms for personal interests.
In comparison, approximately ten other developing countries facing economic crises in 2020 managed to negotiate debt restructuring agreements with creditors under IMF programs. These countries include Argentina, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Ghana, Zambia, and Sri Lanka.
Lebanon remains reluctant, neither welcoming the IMF nor electing a president.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Crisis
Reforms
Lebanon
IMF
Agreement
Next
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
08:33
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
4
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
5
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
7
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
8
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More