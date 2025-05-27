Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the price of 95-octane gasoline increased by LBP 10,000, 98-octane rose by LBP 9,000, and diesel went up by LBP 4,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 11,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,389,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,428,000

Diesel: LBP 1,219,000

Gas canister: LBP 910,000