Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the early hours of the morning, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in Hay Madi of Beirut's southern suburbs, marking the second such attack in just a few days and the first on this area since the ceasefire agreement.



At approximately 3:30 a.m., two Israeli missiles struck the seventh and eighth floors of the building, causing extensive damage to the sixth floor and scattering debris across the street.



The neighborhood, still recovering from the destruction of the previous war, once again bore the brunt of the attack.



The strike killed four people: Hassan Bdeir, his son Ali Bdeir, Ahmad Mahmoud, and Hiam Mahmoud. Seven others were wounded and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.



According to the Israeli military, the target of the attack, Hassan Bdeir, was allegedly involved in planning an attack against Israeli settlers in coordination with Hamas. The Israeli statement claimed that Bdeir was a member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and the Quds Force.



Since November 27, Israeli violations, attacks, and assassinations have persisted, intensifying in recent days. Israel has justified these strikes as responses to rocket fire, which Hezbollah has denied launching.



In response, Hezbollah viewed the repeated Israeli attacks as an indication that Israel no longer considers the ceasefire agreement in effect.



However, the group reaffirmed its commitment to the truce and support for the Lebanese government's diplomatic efforts.



Yet, Hezbollah warned that if these efforts fail to secure the safety of Lebanese citizens, it will reassess its course of action.