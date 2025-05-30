Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding

30-05-2025 | 13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
3min
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Amid ongoing talk of a link between Hezbollah's disarmament and reconstruction, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said the responsibility for rebuilding lies squarely with the government, “whether it accepts it or not.”

He emphasized that the reconstruction file must be placed at the top of the government's discussions with friendly and allied nations — effectively putting the ball in the government's court and awaiting a positive signal that could pave the way for serious talks with Hezbollah about disarmament.

That signal could be the anticipated $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction, which the bank's board is expected to approve on June 12. The state may use the loan as leverage to launch what it calls a "national strategy."

The loan includes debris removal, rehabilitation, and infrastructure repairs — but only in densely populated areas. In other words, its impact will not reach the destroyed border towns and villages, except for road improvements.

The link between reconstruction and disarmament is not spelled out in any official document, but it is clear elsewhere: all international and Arab statements related to reconstruction condition funding on the surrender of weapons and the dismantling of Hezbollah's military and security infrastructure — starting from south of the Litani River.

These countries and international financial institutions are unwilling to fully engage in reconstruction efforts as long as the risk of war remains.

So, if the state, backed by the loan, takes a genuine step toward reconstruction, will Hezbollah respond and prioritize it, as lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah recently said? Or will it maintain a hardline stance?

The group insists that the implementation of the president's oath and the ministerial statement — covering Israeli withdrawal, the return of captives, and reconstruction — is a necessary condition before any discussion of its arms. 

Meanwhile, the international community views disarmament as a prerequisite for rebuilding the Lebanese state.

Between these two positions — and unless authorities act swiftly — all of Lebanon is at risk.

