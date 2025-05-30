News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
30-05-2025 | 13:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid ongoing talk of a link between Hezbollah's disarmament and reconstruction, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said the responsibility for rebuilding lies squarely with the government, “whether it accepts it or not.”
He emphasized that the reconstruction file must be placed at the top of the government's discussions with friendly and allied nations — effectively putting the ball in the government's court and awaiting a positive signal that could pave the way for serious talks with Hezbollah about disarmament.
That signal could be the anticipated $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction, which the bank's board is expected to approve on June 12. The state may use the loan as leverage to launch what it calls a "national strategy."
The loan includes debris removal, rehabilitation, and infrastructure repairs — but only in densely populated areas. In other words, its impact will not reach the destroyed border towns and villages, except for road improvements.
The link between reconstruction and disarmament is not spelled out in any official document, but it is clear elsewhere: all international and Arab statements related to reconstruction condition funding on the surrender of weapons and the dismantling of Hezbollah's military and security infrastructure — starting from south of the Litani River.
These countries and international financial institutions are unwilling to fully engage in reconstruction efforts as long as the risk of war remains.
So, if the state, backed by the loan, takes a genuine step toward reconstruction, will Hezbollah respond and prioritize it, as lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah recently said? Or will it maintain a hardline stance?
The group insists that the implementation of the president's oath and the ministerial statement — covering Israeli withdrawal, the return of captives, and reconstruction — is a necessary condition before any discussion of its arms.
Meanwhile, the international community views disarmament as a prerequisite for rebuilding the Lebanese state.
Between these two positions — and unless authorities act swiftly — all of Lebanon is at risk.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Disarmament
Reconstruction
Nabih Berri
World Bank
Next
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
0
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
0
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Iran diplomat says discussed status of US talks with European powers
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Iran diplomat says discussed status of US talks with European powers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
2
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
3
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
5
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
8
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Economy Minister meets Starlink regional director, pledges support for launching operations in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Economy Minister meets Starlink regional director, pledges support for launching operations in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More