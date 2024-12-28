News
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28 | 12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli military has bolstered its deployments along the southern Lebanese border, deploying engineering units and reconnaissance equipment deeper into Lebanese territory.
The move comes under the pretext of surveying a vast area following an intelligence report alleging that Hezbollah is strengthening its manpower and arsenal. Israel claims this development could necessitate an escalation of military operations inside Lebanon.
In response, Israeli security officials argued that a complete military withdrawal under the current ceasefire agreement would undermine Israel's achievements in Lebanon. Retired General Amir Avivi, head of a security-focused organization of officers, urged intensified combat operations and advised against relying on coordination with UNIFIL or the Lebanese Army.
To implement its strategy, Israel has established military infrastructure in several locations along the border, including sensitive areas inside Lebanon. This controversial expansion, detailed in an army report, has sparked debates among Israeli officials, with some warning about the risks of reigniting conflict on the Lebanese front.
The concerns come as Israel simultaneously engages in an "open battle" with Yemen's Houthi forces. Israeli officials have framed the escalating attacks on the Houthis as part of a prolonged campaign that could last weeks.
According to Israeli plans, the offensive will mimic early strategies used against Hezbollah, combining targeted strikes on leadership, aerial and naval attacks, and cyber warfare.
At the same time, Israel is working to establish an international coalition involving the United States, the United Kingdom, and countries near Yemen. The coalition aims to secure logistical and operational support from regional bases, addressing the challenge of conducting daily airstrikes 2,000 kilometers from Tel Aviv.
In a parallel development, the U.S. military has repositioned its THAAD missile defense system, initially deployed months ago to counter potential Iranian attacks. The system was recently used to intercept two missiles launched from Yemen, highlighting the growing regional threat.
