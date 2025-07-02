News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
02-07-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The plan: Normalization in the Middle East
Timeline: Six months to one year
Architects: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
These aren't assumptions but rather a roadmap actively pursued by the U.S. president and the Israeli prime minister for normalization in the Middle East, according to Israel's Channel 14.
Trump's ambition to end global wars—long predating his presidency—is no secret. Not out of altruism but because of the potential political and economic benefits for Washington and its allies.
The normalization effort began during Trump's first term, taking shape through the Abraham Accords, which established ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and later Morocco.
Now, several other regional countries are expected to join the effort.
According to the Israeli report, Syria is expected to be one of the first, alongside Turkey, which already maintains diplomatic relations with Israel.
Israel seeks a shift in Turkey's rhetoric—especially since the country was not included on the maps Netanyahu presented at the United Nations under the themes of "the blessing" and "the curse."
As for Syria, the report says President Ahmed al-Sharaa is less interested in ending the war in Gaza than in lifting U.S. sanctions on his country.
Trump has reportedly already decided to lift those sanctions amid talks over restoring diplomatic ties between Damascus and Tel Aviv.
Securing Saudi Arabia's participation in the accords is a top priority for Trump, given the kingdom's regional and global influence. Riyadh has repeatedly said it will not consider normalization without two conditions: a two-state solution and a ceasefire in Gaza.
If Saudi Arabia joins, normalization efforts may extend beyond the Middle East to countries such as Indonesia—the world's largest Muslim-majority nation—which recently elected a pro-Western government.
For Pakistan, the second-largest Muslim-majority country, normalization would face significant hurdles. These include the country's strong Islamist factions and the close ties between Israel and Pakistan's rival, India.
In Lebanon's case, the channel describes the situation as more complex, largely dependent on the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Amid these shifts, a new regional reality appears to be taking shape—one driven by Washington and Tel Aviv—while the people of the Middle East watch the normalization process unfold, uncertain whether it brings peace or paves the way for a different kind of conflict.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Israel
United States
Normalization
Middle East
Abraham Accords
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-22
Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-22
Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
4
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
5
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
6
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
News Bulletin Reports
14:58
Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More