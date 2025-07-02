New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The plan: Normalization in the Middle East

Timeline: Six months to one year

Architects: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu



These aren't assumptions but rather a roadmap actively pursued by the U.S. president and the Israeli prime minister for normalization in the Middle East, according to Israel's Channel 14.



Trump's ambition to end global wars—long predating his presidency—is no secret. Not out of altruism but because of the potential political and economic benefits for Washington and its allies.



The normalization effort began during Trump's first term, taking shape through the Abraham Accords, which established ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and later Morocco.



Now, several other regional countries are expected to join the effort.



According to the Israeli report, Syria is expected to be one of the first, alongside Turkey, which already maintains diplomatic relations with Israel.



Israel seeks a shift in Turkey's rhetoric—especially since the country was not included on the maps Netanyahu presented at the United Nations under the themes of "the blessing" and "the curse."



As for Syria, the report says President Ahmed al-Sharaa is less interested in ending the war in Gaza than in lifting U.S. sanctions on his country.



Trump has reportedly already decided to lift those sanctions amid talks over restoring diplomatic ties between Damascus and Tel Aviv.



Securing Saudi Arabia's participation in the accords is a top priority for Trump, given the kingdom's regional and global influence. Riyadh has repeatedly said it will not consider normalization without two conditions: a two-state solution and a ceasefire in Gaza.



If Saudi Arabia joins, normalization efforts may extend beyond the Middle East to countries such as Indonesia—the world's largest Muslim-majority nation—which recently elected a pro-Western government.



For Pakistan, the second-largest Muslim-majority country, normalization would face significant hurdles. These include the country's strong Islamist factions and the close ties between Israel and Pakistan's rival, India.



In Lebanon's case, the channel describes the situation as more complex, largely dependent on the disarmament of Hezbollah.



Amid these shifts, a new regional reality appears to be taking shape—one driven by Washington and Tel Aviv—while the people of the Middle East watch the normalization process unfold, uncertain whether it brings peace or paves the way for a different kind of conflict.