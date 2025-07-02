Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) on Wednesday expressed strong support for the central bank’s new decision requiring all banks operating in Lebanon to strictly adhere to the principle of equal treatment of depositors.



The statement came in response to Decision No. 13729, issued on July 1, 2025, under Circular No. 169 by the Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL).



The decision instructs banks to comply fully with equality principles set out in the central bank’s circulars—measures that, according to BDL, aim to safeguard all depositors’ rights pending a broader financial solution currently under development in coordination with relevant authorities.



ABL welcomed the move, describing it not as a mechanism to shield banks—as alleged by critics—but rather as a protective step for all depositors, without discrimination or favoritism based on individual financial standing or influence.



The association further described the decision as the first concrete step toward justice and equality in the context of Lebanon’s ongoing systemic financial crisis.