PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said from the Economic, Social and Environmental Council that “true salvation is only possible through real reform that lays the foundation for a real state,” stressing that stability cannot be achieved amid ongoing Israeli violations.



He noted that diplomatic efforts are being intensified to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 and to initiate reconstruction, adding that the state—consistent with the Taif Agreement and its ministerial statement—is continuing its efforts to extend its authority and ensure that arms are under its sole control.



Salam announced the launch of direct cooperation with the Syrian side to secure the border, combat smuggling, and facilitate the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees.



He said the government’s goal is to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund during its term. “Our immediate priorities include expanding public-private partnerships,” he added, noting that IMF negotiations are progressing responsibly and that Lebanon is preparing to host an investment conference this fall.



Salam also stated, “My visits, along with President Aoun’s, to several countries aimed to restore Lebanon’s place in the Arab and international spheres.”



He revealed that the master plan for Qlayaat Airport had been completed in preparation for its launch and that visits were made to the south, north, and Bekaa to assess local needs.



The Prime Minister added that Lebanon has secured a $250 million loan from the World Bank for reconstruction, pending approval.



“The reconstruction project cannot be completed without contributions from our Arab brothers,” he said, noting that preparations are underway for an international reconstruction conference based on a clear vision.