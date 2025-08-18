Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In recent weeks, one question has dominated conversations in Lebanon: Will Hezbollah surrender its weapons, or will the issue escalate into confrontation?



Many claim to have answers, but the reality is that no one knows for sure—and those who might are not speaking. This ambiguity fuels public frustration, as Lebanese citizens seek clarity about the country's future.



Lebanon's position is further complicated by its vulnerability in a turbulent Middle East. The region is undergoing rapid shifts, likened to a garment spinning endlessly in a washing machine.



Global and regional powers are recalibrating their interests, leaving Lebanon, small in size and resources, to bear the consequences of broader conflicts.



The United States, competing with China for global influence, seeks a Middle East that is not only stable but also aligned with Washington.



Meanwhile, Israel is intent on capitalizing on regional shifts to its advantage. Iran, having invested for years in armed groups to bolster its influence, is striving to preserve its standing under mounting pressure, underscored by the recent visit of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to Beirut.



Beyond these players, the region's vast oil, gas, pipelines, and trade routes draw in Russia, China, and several Arab states, all vying for leverage. Efforts to secure dominance have ranged from dialogue and agreements to war and economic pressure.



Yet no conflict has been resolved, as crises remain unresolved from Gaza and the West Bank to Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen.



As history shows, such confrontations eventually end at the negotiating table. Those with greater power, resources, and strategy will shape outcomes in their favor. Only then will Lebanon begin to see what lies ahead, as the country's fate remains tied to regional calculations beyond its own control.