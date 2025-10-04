News
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon's beauty and heritage
News Bulletin Reports
04-10-2025 | 13:05
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From the moment she landed in Beirut, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata has been experiencing special moments in Lebanon.
On Friday, she started her day with a seaside lunch in Jounieh, attended by Lebanon’s tourism minister. She then visited the Sursock Museum, where beauty met heritage and history.
She ended her evening in traditional Lebanese style, celebrating with joy that reflects the country and showcases the generosity and hospitality Lebanon is known for.
Lebanon’s natural beauty has always been remarkable and preserved through history—from its climate to its mountains, its sea, and its breathtaking landscapes. The country is rich not only in culture and history but also in natural wealth, allowing it to stand proudly among nations worldwide.
Today, the camera lens is more than a tool—it is Opal’s eyes, sharing Lebanon with the world: a civilized, beautiful country full of life, history, and breathtaking nature.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Miss World
Opal Suchata
Tourism
