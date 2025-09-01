News
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
01-09-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Lebanese situation was discussed during an extended session of Israel’s cabinet, amid disagreements among ministers over the war’s multiple fronts, from Gaza to Syria to Lebanon.
On the northern front, military reports indicating that dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal would take time prompted several ministers to call for a firm stance, rejecting any concessions on withdrawing from the five positions or reducing the intensity of attacks.
Decision-makers also reviewed a policy paper prepared by Israel’s National Security Research Institute outlining how to approach Lebanon amid Washington’s attempts to broker a settlement.
The paper proposed a phased strategy aimed at turning the Israeli army’s achievements into a new security reality on the border while improving relations with the government in Beirut.
Under the plan, the first phase would see Hezbollah’s weapons removed from southern Lebanon in exchange for Israel's withdrawal from the five positions under U.S. supervision rather than UNIFIL.
The second phase calls for eliminating Hezbollah’s presence in the Bekaa Valley and at border crossings with Syria, in exchange for resolving land border disputes between Beirut and Tel Aviv.
The final phase envisions dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons across Lebanon in return for a complete halt to Israeli attacks and respect for Lebanese sovereignty.
The strategy emphasizes maintaining the Israeli army’s freedom of action to prevent Hezbollah from regaining strength, while the United States continues to support the Lebanese army and oversee disarmament efforts in the south.
The drafters of the paper stressed full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 to weaken Hezbollah and prevent its reconstitution in southern Lebanon.
They also called for extending the timeline for Hezbollah’s disarmament, starting in southern Lebanon, and facilitating aid to the Lebanese government to improve civilian conditions, including gradual reconstruction under international supervision of villages destroyed during the war, while excluding Hezbollah from involvement.
The paper also recommended strengthening the Lebanese army, provided that personnel supporting Hezbollah are removed.
Among the key points, it urged Israel to insist on maintaining freedom of action in southern Lebanon until U.N. Resolution 1701 is fully enforced and to postpone discussions on a permanent border arrangement to avoid concessions before Hezbollah is completely disarmed.
