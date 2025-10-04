News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
04-10-2025 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
LBCI has learned that Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker has turned himself in to the authorities.
According to the information, Army Intelligence took custody of Chaker at 9 p.m. Saturday evening at the Hasba checkpoint at the entrance of Ain al-Hilweh.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
LBCI
Fadel Chaker
Army Intelligence
Next
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
LBCI sources: MPs plan to obstruct quorum in parliament session
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
LBCI sources: MPs plan to obstruct quorum in parliament session
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:05
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
16:05
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
0
Lebanon News
15:42
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
15:42
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
0
Lebanon News
15:25
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
Lebanon News
15:25
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
0
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
0
World News
2025-09-04
Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91
World News
2025-09-04
Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
2
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
13:53
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
3
Lebanon News
16:05
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
16:05
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
4
Lebanon News
15:25
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
Lebanon News
15:25
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
5
Lebanon News
15:42
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
15:42
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
6
Lebanon News
14:51
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
14:51
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
8
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More