LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities

Lebanon News
04-10-2025 | 14:51
High views
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities

LBCI has learned that Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker has turned himself in to the authorities.

According to the information, Army Intelligence took custody of Chaker at 9 p.m. Saturday evening at the Hasba checkpoint at the entrance of Ain al-Hilweh.



Lebanon News

Lebanon

LBCI

Fadel Chaker

Army Intelligence

