Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Two Lebanese citizens are being held by Israel. Lina al-Tabbal and Mohammad al-Qaderi were aboard one of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was stopped by the Israeli army and prevented from reaching the blockaded Gaza Strip.



Al-Tabbal, a native of Tripoli, is an international law expert, a human rights activist, and also holds French citizenship. Al-Qaderi, originally from the town of Gaza in western Bekaa, was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Lebanese immigrant parents and is known for his activism in support of Palestine.



Their fate remains unknown.



Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said it is following up on their detention and is making contacts to clarify their situation and secure their release as soon as possible.



The Tripoli Bar Association, where al-Tabbal was a member, is also taking steps. Its president, Sami al-Hassan, told LBCI the association has reached out to the International Association of Lawyers and the International Bar Association to help secure their release.



Uncertainty also extends to the other activists who were aboard the vessels. They are being held in Negev Prison. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it has deported only four Italians out of about 500 detainees, adding that the rest are in the process of deportation and are safe and in good health.



Still, the atmosphere did not reflect that reassurance, particularly after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir followed the detainees from Ashdod port to prison, where he called them “terrorists.”



International maritime law prohibits the interception of ships in international waters unless there is a clear legal justification, such as arms smuggling or armed activity.



Human rights and international organizations stress that the detainees were on a purely peaceful and humanitarian mission and had not violated international law, and are calling for their immediate release.