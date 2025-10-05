News
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
05-10-2025 | 08:38
2
min
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Hezbollah expressed its full support for the position taken by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to end the Israeli war on Gaza.
In a statement, the group said that Hamas’ decision reflects both “a sincere desire to end the brutal Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza” and “a firm commitment to the core principles of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.”
Hezbollah praised Hamas and the other factions for their insistence on Palestinian unity and for considering national consensus, based on legitimate national rights, as the only acceptable framework for future negotiations.
The group emphasized that any agreement must ensure Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, prevent the displacement of its residents, and allow Palestinians to manage their own political, security, and economic affairs independently, rejecting any form of external guardianship.
Hezbollah also called on all Arab and Islamic nations to stand firmly behind the Palestinian people, Hamas, and the wider resistance movement. The group urged comprehensive support to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, prevent forced displacement, begin reconstruction, and help restore all legitimate national rights to the Palestinian people.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Hamas
US
Trump
Gaza
Ceasefire
Plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon News
16:05
Lebanon News
15:42
0
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
1
Lebanon News
16:05
Lebanon News
15:25
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon News
15:42
Lebanon News
08:38
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
