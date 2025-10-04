Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said the Lebanese government is responsible for protecting the country while Israel continues to pose a threat.



Qassem called Israel’s “Greater Israel” project, fully backed by the United States, a danger, and criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan as favoring Israel while ignoring international condemnation.



He urged Arab states not to pressure the resistance and stressed that Palestinian resilience remains strong.



Addressing the Lebanese government, he stated that the Taif Agreement is a binding accord and that reconstruction must be a top priority. He added that detailed plans are needed, warning that without them the country cannot move forward.



Qassem also criticized attempts to rewrite Lebanon’s electoral law. “There is an existing electoral law, but some want a law tailored to their advantage, designed to secure victory for one side over the other,” he noted.