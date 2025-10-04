News
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
04-10-2025 | 12:59
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
On the first anniversary of the deaths of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, the group defied the terms of a permit granted by the Lebanese government and overturned the settlement that had been reached, according to officials.
The settlement had allowed a celebration at the gathering but prohibited lighting Raoucheh Rock.
At the request of Ahmad al-Hajjar, Lebanon's Minister of Interior, the Cabinet added an item to its agenda to dissolve a Hezbollah-affiliated association and removed its flag and banner for violating the Beirut governor’s decree and laws protecting public property, as noted in the second item on Monday’s agenda.
Government sources told LBCI that no prior agreement had been reached before the upcoming Cabinet session. They said the item concerning the dissolution of the association has not yet been discussed and will be addressed through the normal discussion process, with a vote possible if unanimous agreement is not reached.
The sources added that there are currently no indications the session will be canceled or obstructed. They emphasized that the Cabinet should remain a space for discussion and decision-making, not a pre-scripted performance, and that sensitive issues should be resolved through direct dialogue between the president, the prime minister, and relevant ministers to uphold state authority and the rule of law.
Ironically, the mere inclusion of this item on the agenda is significant. Regardless of the outcome—whether voted on or not, unanimously or by majority, approved or rejected—the government is now considering the dissolution of an association affiliated with Hezbollah.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, following criticism over his failure to implement a previous decision, is sending a clear message to the international community and Lebanon’s political actors: No one is above the law, not even Hezbollah.
Anyone who violates it will be held accountable by the state. If a functioning state is to emerge, the law must apply to all: political parties, associations, and individuals. Anyone wishing to organize a gathering in a public space must obtain a permit.
