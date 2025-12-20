News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
News Bulletin Reports
20-12-2025 | 13:05
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Damascus considers the resolution of the Syrian detainees file in Lebanon to be the key gateway to advancing the process of reorganizing bilateral relations, viewing it as a complex issue that requires careful and sustained follow-up to untangle its obstacles.
Syria is demanding that the cases of 2,575 Syrian nationals held in Lebanese prisons be resolved in a single batch, without fragmentation.
It has indicated, however, that it does not oppose postponing the cases of those who fought the Lebanese army to a later stage.
According to Syrian officials, about 70% of the detainees are held without conviction, while the remainder are serving sentences.
Damascus believes that the new phase of relations between the two countries must be accompanied by a comprehensive review and resolution of past files.
Syrian authorities are insisting on finalizing the detainees file before moving on to other unresolved issues, including land and maritime border disputes, the cooperation and coordination treaty, and trade relations.
They have pointed to internal pressure to resolve the matter, while also citing what they describe as Saudi and Qatari understanding — and even encouragement — to complete the process.
Syrian officials say they see no major obstacles to addressing the remaining issues once the detainees file is settled.
LBCI reported that Syrian officials have warned of a possible suspension of the work of the joint security and border committees by the end of the year if Lebanon does not facilitate its handling of this issue.
Lebanon, which has already taken what it describes as positive steps by releasing 120 Syrians detained in ordinary criminal cases, insists that the file is being addressed strictly from a judicial standpoint, denying any attempt to politicize it.
Sources familiar with the matter say easing prison overcrowding is also in Lebanon’s interest, particularly as Syrians make up roughly one-third of the prison population. They add that work on the file is proceeding at a fast pace and without delay.
LBCI also reported that among the proposals under discussion is allowing convicted Syrians to serve the remainder of their sentences in Syrian prisons, as well as the passage of legislation by parliament to regulate how cases of detainees held without trial should be handled.
